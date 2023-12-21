Aiyedatiwa Presents N384.5 Billion 2024 Budget To Lawmakers

The Acting Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, on Thursday, presented the 2024 Appropriation Bill to the state House of Assembly.

Aiyedatiwa noted that N384.533 billion was appropriated for both capital and recurrent expenditure for the fiscal year.

In the budget proposal titled ‘Budget of Economic Resilience’, N172,518,140,353 was earmarked for capital expenditure, while N212,014,859,647 was for recurrent expenditure.

The Majority Leader of the Assembly, Oluwole Ogunmolasuyi, during the plenary, moved the motion for the budget proposal to be presented to the Assembly, and the motion was seconded by the Deputy Speaker, Abayomi Akinruntan.

Giving the breakdown of the budget, Aiyedatiwa explained that the infrastructural development sector has the highest in the budget proposal as a sum of N95.5billion was budgeted, which is 24.8percent of the total budget, saying “This is so because it is the sector that will stimulate the economy in the next fiscal year.”

The acting governor said, “In view of the above fundamentals, coupled with the removal of fuel subsidy which is expected to translate into more revenue from FAAC to our state, a total budget of N384,533,000 only is being proposed for the 2024 Fiscal Year.”

Aiyedatiwa sought the cooperation of the Assembly members to join hands with him and move the state forward in line with the vision of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

He said, “Before I lay the Year 2024 Appropriation Bill before this Honourable House on behalf of Mr. Governor, I would like to seek the continuous partnership of everyone in making our state run smoothly in line with the mindset of Mr. Governor.

Story continues below advertisement



“The challenges that lie ahead in the incoming year dictate that we should all work together as we seek to create an enduring economy for our dear state, knowing full well that whatever we do today will be referenced tomorrow.”