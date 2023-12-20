‘You Supported Those Dictators Because They Were Picking Your Bills’ – Oshiomhole Knocks Lukman At Book Launch

A former governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomhole has berated erstwhile vice chairman, North-West of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Salihu Moh Lukman for his involvement in his sack as national chairman of the party.

Naija News understands that Lukman played a leading role in the campaign that led to the removal of Oshiomhole and two other national chairmen of the party; Mai Mala Buni and Abdullahi Adamu.

He also openly opposed the emergence of the current national chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje. He accused the former Kano State governor of having moral and corruption baggage that makes him unfit to occupy the party’s top seat.

Speaking at a book launch ‘APC and Transition Politics,’ authored by Lukman, in Abuja yesterday, Oshiomhole claimed that the former vice chairman supported his removal because those against him were picking his bills.

According to Oshiomhole, “While we are battling for internal democracy, Lukman will attack the NWC as useless. He supported those dictators because they were picking his bills. They sacked me and brought in a caretaker committee and he called them the new hope.

“How can a democrat like Lukman describe an unlawful removal through zoom, even when the chairman who summoned the meeting has resigned to contest election and didn’t seek re-election to return but was elevated to chairman overnight, as new hope?

“Lukman did not fight with pen or ink to say that this manner of removal was unfair. He celebrated the caretaker that came in and cleared the account. All the money we left in the bank, they cleared them. They started doing other things and developed their own ambition and Lukman started feeling it because he has been isolated.”