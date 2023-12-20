Turkish Referee, Halil Umut Vows Not To Forgive Those Who Brutalized Him

Turkish referee, Halil Umut Meler, who was brutalized during a league game between MKE Ankaragucu and Caykur Rizespor on December 11, has vowed that he won’t forgive his abusers.

In the 97th minute of a 1-1 Super Lig match between the two Turkish clubs, MKE Ankaragucu president Faruk Koca stormed onto the pitch and punched referee Halil Umut Meler in the face after his team conceded an equalizing goal.

Some fans of Ankaragucu kicked the referee while he was lying on the pitch after receiving the punch.

Due to the incident, the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) suspended the league games indefinitely; the ban was halted on Tuesday, December 19.

Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc confirmed that Koca and five other suspects were arrested due to the incident.

The TFF also handed Koca a permanent suspension, and Ankaragucu was fined two million lire (£54,000) and was mandated to play five home games without spectators.

Afterwards, Koca announced his resignation as the club president and expressed remorse for his conduct through a statement from the club. He also said he was “greatly embarrassed” by the “serious incident” he had caused.

Despite all the aforementioned, referee Halil Umut Meler, who has been refereeing FIFA international competitions and the Turkish Super Lig since 2015, said he would never forgive all the people who brutalized him.

“No, I did not forgive [Koca], I will not forgive,” he told Turkish media.

He continued: “The person who did this punched me, I collapsed and fell to the ground. But the actual kicking while I was on the ground will be something I will never forget for the rest of my life.

“That’s why, in conscience, I will never forgive. I will not forgive in any way, I will never forgive those who did it or those who provoked it. I am saying this specifically, I will not forgive those who provoked it or those who did it.”