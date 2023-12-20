Popular Nollywood Actress Involved In Ghastly Accident A Day To Birthday

Popular Yoruba actress, Awoyemi Bukola Grace, better known as Bukola Arugba, recently got involved in a car accident.

Naija News reports that the movie star, who was formerly married to her colleague, Damola Olatunji, before the union crashed this year, announced the accident in a lengthy post shared via her Instagram page on Wednesday.

Arugba revealed the accident occurred at Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos State, where her car made different turns, hitting angles before suddenly stopping at the edge of the bridge.

Expressing appreciation to God, she wrote, “This happened a day to my birthday, I kept this to celebrate and thank GOD ALMIGHTY first, my KEEPER , OLOWOGBOGBORO HALLELUJAH 🙌🏾. We were on third mainland bridge, driving home gently, road was free, suddenly a vehicle came from behind as though it wanted to overtake us, but he turned abruptly and gave the car a hard hit that looked intentional, my car started turning, hitting different angles and all we could shout was JESUS, it faced d bridge, we thought it was over, but suddenly it made a turn , and sat at the edge of the bridge, surely there is power in JESUS name.

“We came down unhurt , and started calling friends , while waiting, I started sensing something bad was about to happen again, then I started praying at the top of my voice by the car. Non of the passing vehicles stopped cos it was late. I had barely stopped praying when another vehicle came from no where and gave the car a harder and stronger bash repositioning the car by automatically lifting the car to d road , u don’t want to imagine the state I was left .How and why would my car be bashed twice within d space of an hour? If this was plotted in a movie scene it would be tagged “unrealistic”. But hey ? This is real !

JESUS !!!

Story continues below advertisement



“Please help me thank GOD ALMIGHTY for keeping me again , and thank my friend who chooses to be anonymous, who came all d way that midnight to our rescue . Help me shout seven HALLELUYAH 🙌🏾 Car less not lifeless”