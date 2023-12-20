OGC Nice Gives Update On Terem Moffi’s Injury

The manager of OGC Nice, Francesco Farioli, has revealed that Nigerian forward, Terem Moffi has commenced training with the team after suffering a hamstring injury recently.

Ahead of the OGC Nice’s League game against Lens at 9 p.m. later today, December 20, coach Farioli confirmed that Terem Moffi is close to returning to full fitness.

The coach said: “We will try to get him. Today (Tuesday, December 19) he will train with the team; we will see how he reacts. We hope to get him back but we won’t take any unnecessary risks. If the player feels like it, he will be in the game, otherwise, we will do without.”

Since the 24-year-old Nigeria international resumed training with the team on Tuesday, December 19, there is a possibility that he could make the squad for tonight’s league game at the Allianz Riviera Stadium.

Due to a hamstring strain sustained the day before the team’s match against Le Havre over the weekend, Moffi was doubtful to play in the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast in January 2024.

The Super Eagles striker was not included in the matchday squad for the game against Le Havre which ended in a 3-1 defeat on December 16 due to the injury.

So far this season, Terem Moffi has made 15 appearances and contributed six goals (two assists and four goals) to the OGC Nice campaign.

Story continues below advertisement



Moffi will be a big component of Nigeria’s bench during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast. With Taiwo Awoniyi already out of the picture, the Eagles will be very dependent on Moffi’s fitness going into the tournament even though he might not be a starter ahead of Napoli’s Victor Osimhen and Bayer Leverkusen’s Victor Boniface.