Nigerians Need To Tear Down Walls Of Ethnic, Religious Divisions – Peter Obi

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has asked Nigerians to tear down the walls of ethnic and religious divisions that have continued to divide the nation.

The former Governor of Anambra State asked Nigerians to emphasize the unity of the nation and leverage the diverse and rich cultural and ethnic identities and strengths to advance our national progress.

Obi stated this in a statement issued via his official X handle on Wednesday to celebrate International Human Solidarity Day.

He said Nigeria has become more sharply divided and more polarised than it has ever been fueled by overwhelming tribal and religious sentiments among the people.

Obi said the sentiments have resulted in the unwillingness of Nigerians to cooperate and work together towards achieving national growth and development.

He wrote: “Today, we join the global community in celebrating the International Human Solidarity Day which is dedicated to strengthening our global unity in diversity, and to help in fostering international cooperation on the eradication of hunger and diseases at the global level.

“On the National level, Nigerians need to solemnly remind ourselves of the need to tear down the walls of ethnic and religious divisions that have continued to divide us and instead emphasize our unity and leverage our diverse and rich cultural and ethnic identities and strengths to advance our national progress.

“Unfortunately, we have, today as a nation, become more sharply divided than ever. Our dear nation is more polarised today than it has ever been, fueled by overwhelming tribal and religious sentiments among the people resulting in the unwillingness of Nigerians to cooperate and work together towards achieving national growth and development.

“This is clearly the result of bad politics and elite insensitivity. A report from the Africa Polling Institute stated that Nigeria achieved 44.2% in social cohesion in 2021, and in 2022, the Nigeria Social Cohesion Index (NSCI) stood at 39.6%, a 4.6% decline from 2021 and an obvious shortfall from the 50% average.

“I, therefore, wish to use this occasion to remind Nigerians that the problems of hunger, poverty, and inequality are not specific to a particular ethnicity or religion, but cut across the nation. Thus, the task ahead of us, as political leaders and as citizens, is to continue to beat the drums of unity, social justice, and social equality to form one united front that will stand in solidarity against the many challenges that confront our nation.

“With sincerity, unity of purpose and mutual trust and cooperation, we will not only elect the right set of leaders devoid of ethnic and religious loyalties but also demand accountability from any government in power That will mark the beginning of our journey to a New and United Nigeria which remains our dream and overriding purpose.”