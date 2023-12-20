I Sold Pure Water, Eggs In The Past – Kim Oprah

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Opara Chinonso Ibinabo, popularly known as Kim Oprah, has disclosed that she once sold sachet water and recharge cards while she was struggling.

The reality TV star shared her past travails during an interview with Taymesan on the Tea With Tay podcast.

Speaking on her childhood experience, Kim Opera narrated how she had to live in Abuja barracks after the death of her father.

She explained that while in the university, she sold pure water and recharge cards.

Kim Oprah, however, insisted that she was happy she went through such a situation, adding that it shaped her and also made her stronger.

According to her, “When I went to University of Port Harcourt, my sister and I used to sell recharge cards, pure water and eggs around our side, because there was no closeby kiosk, where you could buy those things so we became the kiosk.

“Honestly, I’m just happy that I went through it because it really shaped me and made me stronger.

“I know what the hustle is, I have seen suffering. So coming out on the other side and being this person is like I understand both worlds.”