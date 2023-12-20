Bury Your Head In Shame And Lick your Wounds – APC Knocks PDP Over Defection Of 27 lawmakers

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has berated the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for calling for a fresh election of the 27 defected Rivers lawmakers despite president Bola Tinubu’s intervention in the crisis between Governor Siminalayi Fubara and Federal Capital Territory (FCT) minister, Nyesom Wike.

Recall that the the PDP had insisted that there was no remedy for the 27 members of the Rivers state house of assembly who dumped the party for APC.

Speaking after an emergency meeting of the PDP national working committee (NWC), the acting national chairman of the party, Umar Damagum said the defected lawmakers can only return to the Rivers house of assembly through an election.

However, speaking during a chat with Punch, the APC National Director of Publicity, Bala Ibrahim, insisted that the PDP has no business calling for a fresh election to replace the defectors.

Ibrahim argued the 27 lawmakers have already left the party, hence the PDP cannot dictate what they should do with their political lives.

He said, “The PDP has no business in the affairs of these 27 members of Rivers House of Assembly. Already, the lawmakers said they are not members of the PDP because they have left the party. And once you leave the party, the organs of the political platform have no business with you. They cannot dictate to them what to do with their own political lives.

“If they have decided to leave the party, it is their choice. It is not for the PDP to now tell them what to do with their own political trajectory. The PDP should bury its head in shame and lick its wounds. This is because people are gradually losing faith in them and no longer see them as the emancipators they claimed to be.”