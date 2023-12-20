APC Governors Harrased Me, Told Me They Were The Generals In The Field – Oshiomhole

Former governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomhole has recounted the incidents that led to his sack as the All Progressives Congress (APC) national chairman.

Oshiomhole claimed that he was threatened by the governors in the party.

He made the disclosure during at a book launch, ‘APC and Transition Politics,’ authored by the party’s former vice chairman, North-West, Salihu Moh Lukman, in Abuja yesterday.

According to Oshiomhole, the APC governors summoned him to a venue they picked and warned him that they are the generals of the field and they would not take orders from him.

He claimed that the governors threatened to leave the party.

The former governor lamented that the governor’s forum tried to order him on who to be governor but he refused to give in to their demands.

According to him, “The governors summoned me as the chairman of the party to their own preferred venue, not the one that I wrote them, an office that the party hired.

“And one by one, to the hearing of Lukman, told me that they are the generals in the field. They told me that they know the terrain and I cannot tell them anything. They were banging the table and telling me I cannot do it, threatening to leave the party. I don’t know if they are still around the party.

“They harassed me. Lukman was with the governors forum when they had a meeting and decided that they will tell me who they want to be governor. I will do all the formalities, but whoever they want must emerge. And I told them they were talking to the wrong person.

“I will not mortgage, neither my office nor the authority of the NWC. I told them to take the job, while I keep my conscience, but I will not mortgage my conscience. I told them that if it pleases them to take it, they should take it and they took it.”