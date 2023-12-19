Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Tuesday, 19th December, 2023

Good morning Nigeria, welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Tuesday, 19th December 2023.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has directed that all impeachment proceedings initiated against Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State by the State House of Assembly should be dropped immediately.

The president gave the directive as part of the resolutions reached during a meeting between President Tinubu, Fubara, the former governor of Rivers state, Peter Odili, and some other stakeholders, held at the State House on Monday.

Part of the resolution is that the remunerations and benefits of all members of the Rivers State Assembly and Staff must be reinstated immediately.

Also, all matters instituted by Governor Fubara and his team shall be withdrawn immediately and the governor shall henceforth not interfere with the full funding of the State Assembly.

President Bola Tinubu, on Monday, met with the Board of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL).

Naija News gathered that the President during the meeting warned members of the board that non-performance would not be tolerated.

The President, who inaugurated the Board of the NNPCL at the State House, also warned that conduct suggesting a sense of entitlement will not be tolerated.

Presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, in a statement, said the Board could be dissolved without prior notice to members over non-performance.

The President directed that more attention should be given to gas as Nigeria transitions to cleaner energy.

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa has appreciated the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu for supporting the state lawmakers in the discharge of their duties.

According to the Speaker, Sanwo-Olu is not like other governors who seal up the Assembly complex or who remove the roofs of Assembly buildings.

Obasa stated this in Abuja when Governor Sanwo-Olu visited the state lawmakers during their budget retreat.

The Speaker described the Governor as a leader, brother and performer and appreciated him for his support for the legislators.

Obasa promised that work will be expedited on the 2024 Lagos budget and it’s going to be a new year gift to the Governor and the people of the state.

Nigeria’s former Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola (SAN), has asserted that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has no business with the political crisis in Ondo and Rivers states.

Fashola, who was a former governor of Lagos State, maintains that although there have been various calls to amend the constitution, it is crucial for Nigerians to modify their behavior.

Furthermore, he emphasizes that the constitution explicitly outlines the appropriate actions to be taken when faced with circumstances like those occurring in both states, as well as the responsibilities of the individuals involved.

Naija News reports that Fashola noted this while speaking over the weekend at the Nigerian Air Force Officers Mess Honorary Members Forum (HMF) 2023 Annual Lecture in Lagos on the topic: “Leadership – Leading the Change.”

The Court of Appeal, sitting in Abuja, has affirmed Ahmadu Fintiri as Governor of Adamawa State.

Naija News gathered that the Appeal Court affirmed the Judgment of the Adamawa state Governorship Election Petition Tribunal.

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, Aishatu Dahiru Binani had challenged the tribunal’s ruling.

A judgment written by Justice Tunde Oyebanji Awotoye threw out the case of Binani and APC on various grounds of abnormalities.

The Court declared as an illegal act the declaration of Binani and APC as winners of the election adding that the only authority to make a declaration is the Returning Officer.

The Court also said it was wrong for Binani to be taking Panadol for the headache of the Resident Electoral Commissioner REC who opted to take laws into his hand.

The unanimous judgment dismissed the appeal in its entirety and awarded a cost of N1m to be paid to Fintiri and PDP by Binani and APC.

The Rivers State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has received 27 state lawmakers from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who recently joined the party.

The lawmakers were received in a ceremony chaired by the Rivers APC Caretaker Chairman, Tony Okocha, on Monday at the Port Harcourt Polo Club.

The 26 lawmakers in attendance at the event were led by the factional speaker, Martin Amaewhule, who is loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

Speaking at the event, Okocha accused the Rivers State Government led by Governor Siminalayi Fubara of masterminding the arson of the State Assembly.

Reacting to the demolition of the State House of Assembly by the Rivers Government, Okocha said the move will not stop the lawmakers from performing their legislative functions.

The APC caretaker chairman claimed that the lawmakers could meet and make laws anywhere because the Assembly is not the building but the human beings inside the structure.

The President-General of Ohanaeze Ndi Igbo, Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, has declared that the Igbos have acknowledged President Bola Tinubu as the constitutionally elected President of Nigeria.

Simultaneously, he appealed for the release of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

Iwuayanwu made these remarks in an interview with Arise Television on Sunday.

Despite IPOB asserting that Kanu’s ongoing detention is “unconstitutional” and advocating for a legal right to self-determination under the United Nations laws and the Africa Union Charter, the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndi Igbo stated that his consultations with fellow Igbo people confirmed their acceptance of Tinubu as the President.

He believes Tinubu could play a crucial role in facilitating the release of the incarcerated Kanu to promote peace in the South-East region.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced that it is considering the first week of February 2024, as the date to conduct bye-elections and rerun elections across the country.

This was disclosed on Monday by the INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu at a meeting with leaders of political parties in the country.

According to him, the courts have ordered the commission to conduct rerun elections in 34 federal and state constituencies made up of one in the Senate, 11 federal constituencies, and 22 state constituencies.

He added that INEC will also conduct bye-elections to fill vacancies created as a result of the resignation or death of members of the National and State Houses of Assembly.

The INEC boss said that an authentic date for the election and a comprehensive timetable will be released at the end of the meeting with party leaders.

A former national vice chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Salihu Lukman, has admitted that the ruling All Progressives Congress has failed to meet the expectations of Nigerians.

Making this assertion while speaking on Channels TV’s Sunrise Daily on Monday, Lukman revealed that Nigerians were unhappy with the President Bola Tinubu-led government.

His remark comes as Nigerians continue to feel the brunt of President Tinubu’s recent decision to eliminate fuel subsidies.

Naija News recalls that Tinubu had on assumption of office immediately announced that the fuel subsidy era was over.

The decision resulted in an enormous surge in the pump price of fuel, which rose to over N600 per litre from around N189 before the elimination of fuel subsidy. The development further worsened the economic situation in Nigeria.

The Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) has disclosed that a total of 3,963 teachers who took the Professional Qualifying Examination (PQE) in November 2023 did not pass the exam.

According to the TRCN, this accounts for approximately 27.1% of the candidates who participated in the examination.

The Registrar of the TRCN, Prof Josiah Ajiboye, disclosed the information during an interactive session with journalists in Abuja on Monday, Naija News reports.

Ajiboye emphasized that the purpose of the examination was to assess the professional expertise of teachers in the education sector.

Ajiboye expressed his disappointment over the absence of other candidates during the examination, as well as the cancellation of results for those involved in examination malpractices.

He assured that the council remains committed to enhancing the teaching profession in Nigeria.

