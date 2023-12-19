Tinubu Has No Political Motive For Intervening In Rivers State Crisis – Ngelale

The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale has declared that the President has no political motive for intervening in the political crisis which rocked Rivers State.

He stated that the interest of the President is to see peace prevail in the oil-rich state adding that Tinubu is the father of the nation.

He added that it is the constitutional responsibility of the President to ensure peace and unity prevail in all parts of the country regardless of the political affiliations of the people of the area.

Ngelale disclosed that Tinubu was equipped and fully ready to take a hard action if the stakeholders had not agreed to a peaceful resolution of the political crisis in Rivers State on Monday.

The presidential spokesperson made this known in an interview with TVC.

According to him, nobody got exactly what they wanted in the resolution facilitated by the President as every political divide in the state had to make compromises in arriving at a final stand, so it’s a situation of no victor, no vanquished.

Naija News recalls President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Monday, resolved the lingering political impasse in Rivers State.

The president resolved the crisis during a meeting with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State, former governor Peter Odili, and some other stakeholders, held at the State House in Abuja.

After the meeting, one of the resolutions reached was that all impeachment proceedings initiated against Governor Fubara by the State House of Assembly should be dropped immediately.

Part of the resolution reached was that the remunerations and benefits of all members of the Rivers State House of Assembly and Staff must be reinstated immediately.

Also, all matters instituted by Governor Fubara and his team at the court shall be withdrawn immediately and the governor shall henceforth not interfere with the full funding of the State Assembly.

Another resolution reached at the meeting was that the leadership of the Rivers Assembly led by Martin Amaewhule shall be recognised alongside 27 members who resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Also, it was resolved that the Rivers State House of Assembly shall choose where they want to sit and conduct their legislative business without interference or hindrance from the Executive arm of government.

It was resolved that the Rivers Governor shall re-present the state 2024 budget to a properly constituted Rivers State House of Assembly and the names of all the commissioners who resigned their appointments because of the political crisis in the state should be resubmitted to the House of Assembly for approval.

The last resolution reached was that there should not be a caretaker committee for the local governments in the state and the dissolution of the Local Government administration is null and void and shall not be recognized.