Stop Labelling Critics Agents Of Opposition – Akande Tells APC Leaders

On Tuesday, the inaugural National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Bisi Akande, cautioned against branding members who dissent from the party’s ideology or affairs as agents of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party.

The former Osun state governor emphasized thatfor the APC to truly embody a progressive stance, members should possess the courage to openly deliberate on the party’s affairs, whether within or beyond its boundaries.

Akande made this plea during the public presentation of the book titled “APC and Transition Politics,” where he also served as the chairman.

Referring to the book as an expression of frustration against ‘political vandalism’ in party administration, the elder statesman humorously remarked in his closing statements that those struggling to comprehend the author Malam Salihu Lukman’s language should consider crafting their own.

He said, “In the case of Nigeria, democracy and other forms of things that are happening today, if somebody said what was written in a book by our author was in a language everybody is claiming to be difficult to understand, I hope today (that) we are here, nobody will tag us as agents of the PDP?

“Salihu (the author), as an activist, believes in meetings, discussions, and debates for the resolution of political misunderstandings. We are APC, and we will continue to be APC. And to be truly APC, we will have the audacity to discuss the affairs of politics either within or outside the APC.”

The incumbent APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, elucidated the fundamental roles of a political party, emphasizing that the ruling party, under his leadership, is meeting the anticipated standards.

“It is important in order to document issues. APC, as a political party and as a governing party, is an institution. It should be well-structured and positioned to serve two-way traffic. First, it is an institution that is in charge of recruitment of elective and appointed positions. Also, it is an institution that is concerned with a manifesto and implementation of the manifesto of the party right from national, state, and local government.

“A political party is also an institution that must harness the demands of the people to be transmitted to the ruling government for implementation. It is also an institution that will explain and enlighten the members of the public about the achievements of the ruling government. These are the core functions of the political party, and the APC is on that,” he stated.

Edo North Senator and former APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, praised the author for his bravery, constructive critique, and progressive ideas. However, he appealed to the former APC deputy chair to refrain from airing party conflicts in the public domain.

The event drew the presence of prominent political figures, including former APC national chairmen Adams Oshiomhole and Chief Bisi Akande, the current party leader Abdullahi Ganduje, national Secretary Senator Ajibola Basiru, a representative of former Vice President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, ex-Minister of State for Niger Delta Affairs Chief Sharon Ikeazor, and former presidential spokesperson Garba Shehu, among others.