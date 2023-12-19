Rivers Crisis: Political Problems Are Not Solved With Emotions – Tinubu’s Aide

Presidential aide, Dada Olusegun, has reacted to President Bola Tinubu’s intervention in the lingering political crisis in Rivers State.

Naija News reports that the president resolved the crisis during a meeting with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State, former governor Peter Odili, and some other stakeholders, held at the State House in Abuja.

After the meeting held in the State House in Abuja, which lasted for about three hours, eight resolutions were reached to solve the political tension in the South-South state.

Reacting to the development in a post via his verified X handle on Tuesday, Olusegun said the political crisis in Rivers State required a political solution, which President Timubu has provided.

The presidential aide asserted that the impasse in the South-South does not require emotions, adding that political wars are in no one’s interest except those who seek to profit from it.

He wrote: “For weeks, Nigerians from Rivers and beyond have continually called on PBAT to intervene in the political crisis in Rivers state. Political problems are solved with political solutions, not emotions. Political wars are in no one’s interest except those who seek to profit from it.”