Onanuga Reacts To Tinubu’s Intervention In Rivers Crisis

A Presidential aide, Bayo Onanuga, has reacted to President Bola Tinubu’s intervention in the lingering political crisis in Rivers State.

Naija News reports that the president resolved the crisis during a meeting with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State, former governor Peter Odili, and some other stakeholders, held at the State House in Abuja.

After the meeting held in the State House in Abuja, which lasted for about three hours, eight resolutions were reached to solve the political tension in the South-South state.

Fubara, his deputy, Ngozi Oma Ordu; Wike; the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu; the factional Speaker of the Rivers State Assembly, Martin Amaewhule; the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State, Aaron Chukwuemeka, and the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker Chairman, Tony Okocha, signed the resolution.

Reacting to the development in a post via his verified X handle on Monday, Onanuga said peace has returned to Rivers state due to the president’s intervention.

The presidential aide stated that the President has shown he is the father of the nation, irrespective of party affiliation.

Story continues below advertisement



He wrote: “Peace returns to Rivers state, thanks to the intervention of President Bola Tinubu, who has shown he is the father of the nation, irrespective of party affiliation. The truce followed a meeting by Rivers stakeholders at State House in Abuja today.”