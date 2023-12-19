Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Tuesday 19th December, 2023

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Tuesday 19th December 2023.

The PUNCH: The political crisis in Rivers State may have ceased as parties reached a truce on Monday night. This followed about three hours of the talks at the Aso Rock Villa, Abuja, between President Bola Tinubu, Rivers Governor, Mr Siminalayi Fubara; his Deputy, Mrs Ngozi Odu; a former governor of the State, Peter Odili and the immediate past governor now Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesome Wike, and other stakeholders.

The Guardian: Nigerians spend about N1.5 trillion on liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) yearly, an amount that may be exceeded next year on account of rising prices of the commodities and put more pressure on the incomes of households

Vanguard: Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State, yesterday, signed an agreement with his predecessor and Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Minister, Chief Nyesom Wike, to end the political crisis in the state.

The Nation: With a warning that non-performance will not be tolerated, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu yesterday inaugurated the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited Board.

Daily Trust: The Minister of State for Education, Yusuf Sununu, yesterday described the number of out-of-school children, especially in northern Nigeria, as a time bomb that must be addressed. He spoke at the 2023 Bauchi Education Summit held at Dr Saad Abubakar Hajj Camp, Bauchi, with the theme: ‘Nurturing a flourishing future: Improving access and quality education in Bauchi State’.

Thank you for reading, that is all for today, see you again tomorrow for a review of Nigerian newspapers.