Marvel Drops Jonathan Majors Following Assault Conviction

Emerging Hollywood talent Jonathan Majors faced a conviction on Monday for assaulting and harassing his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, prompting Marvel to remove him from a significant role in its superhero blockbusters.

Marvel’s plans for the franchise have been disrupted by Majors’s conviction, potentially resulting in the actor serving up to one year in prison. His character, Kang the Conqueror, was poised to play a central role in multiple upcoming films within the Marvel universe, including “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” and at least two subsequent Avengers films.

A source briefed on the decision informed AFP that the studio will not be proceeding with Jonathan Majors, following reports from US entertainment media.

In late March, Majors was arrested in connection with an altercation involving his 30-year-old ex-girlfriend, Jabbari, during a car ride in Manhattan.

According to local media reports, the incident unfolded when Majors received a text message, and Jabbari attempted to take his phone, suspecting communication with another woman.

A struggle ensued, with both legal teams trading accusations about who initiated the altercation over the device.

The Manhattan Criminal Court jury found Jonathan Majors guilty of assault in the third degree and harassment in the second degree, according to a statement from the prosecutor’s office. Sentencing is scheduled for February 6.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg remarked, “The evidence presented throughout this trial illustrated a cycle of psychological and emotional abuse, and escalating patterns of coercion. A jury determined that pattern of abuse and coercion culminated with Majors assaulting and harassing his girlfriend.”

Local media reported that the jury, consisting of six individuals, deliberated for more than five hours over three days.

Jonathan Majors, known for his roles in “Creed III,” “Lovecraft Country” (for which he received an Emmy nomination), and “Magazine Dreams” (presented at the Sundance Film Festival), now face the consequences of his conviction on assault and harassment charges.