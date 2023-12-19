Makinde Presents Staff Of Office To New Soun Of Ogbomosho

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, on Tuesday, presented the Instrument of Office and Staff of Office to the new Soun of Ogbomosholand, Oba Ghandi Olaoye, at the Ogbomoso Township Stadium.

Recall that Makinde had approved the selection of Oba Olaoye from Olaoye Ruling House, on September 2, 2023.

The kingmakers in the ancient town led by the Areago of Ogbomoso, High Chief Sobalaje Otolorin, installed Olaoye as the new Soun of Ogbomosoland on September 8.

Makinde, while presenting the staff of office to the new Soun, said, “I will now hand over the Instrument of Office and Staff of Office to Oba Ghandi Olaoye, Orumogege III.”

In his acceptance speech, Oba Olaoye said his vision for the town is that of a prosperous and peaceful Ogbomosholand which rests on a detailed 25-year plan.

The monarch stated that he has stopped being a church pastor and has now become a shepherd of the people.

He, therefore, urged other contestants to join hands with him to move the town forward.

He said: “My service is premised on a clear vision. I am very aware of the words that the wisest of Kings recorded for us in the book of Proverbs that without a vision, the people perish.

“My vision for a prosperous and peaceful Ogbomosholand rests on a detailed 25-year plan, to be unveiled in the coming months. I promise to serve this vision with all I have, the relationships I have built over the years here in Nigeria and abroad, the experience I have garnered from running several successful businesses, and the skills garnered from more than 30 years of pastoring churches and other pastors. As I have said on several occasions, I have stopped being a church pastor and now become a shepherd of a people.”

Among the dignitaries at the presentation included the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja III, Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III, immediate past Vice-President, Yemi Osinbajo, Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, former Minister of Information, Lai Muhammed, and a host of other eminent Nigerians.