Husband Kills Wife Over Cooking Argument In Lagos

A yet-to-be-identified man has reportedly murdered his wife in the Olota area of Alimosho, Lagos, following an argument over her failure to cook a specific meal.

The conflict began when the husband, returned from work and found noodles instead of his preferred meal prepared by his wife.

An eyewitness who spoke with Punch claimed that the husband assaulted his wife with a heavy object, leading to severe injuries.

After the attack, a neighbour alerted the husband to his wife’s convulsions, but she died en route to the hospital.

While a police source confirmed the husband’s arrest, official confirmation from the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer is pending.

A source in the Meiran Police Division who spoke on the incident said the suspect was arrested after the brother of the deceased victim approached the station about the matter.

The source said, “It was the brother of the deceased who came to report the matter. He said the husband killed his sister.

“However, nobody has come forward to tell us that it was her husband who killed her. We have arrested the husband. The matter has already been moved to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti.”

On whether there was an indication that it was the husband that killed the wife, the police source said it was difficult to tell as they suspected the family had buried the deceased.

The source added, “There is no indication yet, but we cannot say that we stop investigation. We will allow justice to prevail and the district unit to perform its duties to know if it was the husband who beat her to death as claimed.

“When we got there, none of the neighbours was willing to give us viable information concerning this. It happened on Thursday. Up to this morning, before we transferred the matter to Panti, nobody had come out to attest to the claim or the cause of death.

“We didn’t see the woman. Before they could report to us, the family had already gone to bury her according to Islamic rites. The father of the deceased even came to the police station and said he had forgiven the son-in-law, even if the claim was true.

“But the brother of the deceased insisted that it was the husband who killed his sister (wife). He said he hit his wife with an object and left her inside their apartment. He said it was the neighbour who called to tell him that the wife was convulsing. She died before they could rush her to the hospital.”