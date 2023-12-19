‘Fubara Has Lost The Fight’ – Reactions As Governor Strikes Deal With Wike After Tinubu’s Intervention

The Rivers State Governor, Sim Fubara, has sparked reactions online following the agreement to cease fire in the state political crisis after a meeting with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike and other stakeholders.

Naija News reported that part of the resolutions reached was that all matters instituted by Governor Fubara and his team at the court shall be withdrawn immediately and the governor shall henceforth not interfere with the full funding of the State Assembly.

Another resolution reached at the meeting was that the leadership of the Rivers Assembly led by Martin Amaewhule shall be recognised alongside 27 members who resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Also, it was resolved that the Rivers State House of Assembly shall choose where they want to sit and conduct their legislative business without interference or hindrance from the Executive arm of government.

Reacting to the development, Nigerian journalist, Rufia Oseni and some other Nigerians asserted that Sim Fubara had lost the fight considering the nature of the agreement signed, while others frowned at Tinubu’s intervention claiming it favoured Wike.

@ruffydfire wrote: “I talked about how a ceasefire will favour Wike. I think Fubara just lost the fight after signing those agreements of the ceasefire. Those Lawmakers will be used against him, I might the wrong but Wike has effectively consolidated and Fubara has probably lost the plot.I might be wrong!”

@JosephOnuorah wrote: “Sim Fubara has made a very costly mistake. He was really inexperienced after all. He will enjoy the 4 years (if he is lucky) and then amount to political nothing. Men like Wike understand ONLY the language of power! You don’t beg, you don’t fold. If you do – be they strike. Keep firing from all cylinders and they will melt down.”

@docmayoke wrote: “Sim knows he can’t win this, he has no solid structure to back him. He faced Wike too early before building his base. Obaseki waited ~ 3 years before pulling the sword and he had Wike, Edo PDP and anti Oshimole APC insiders behind him. SIM had no strategy before going to war.”

@von_Bismack wrote: “This was Wike in 2019 telling Ambode to resist Tinubu. Now he is distracting Sim Fubara from governing Rivers state. Disgusting”

@aai_austin wrote: “Sim Fubara don score own goal. He’s lost a match he was leading 3 goals to nil. Inexperience, fear.”

@agupard_a wrote: “Let’s put things in perspective. With the details of the so-called agreement Tinubu and Wike forced through today, it is clear that Fubara is only a colonial personnel. River State is under the colonial rule of the Tinubu-Wike political mafia coalition.”

@stanleyazuakola wrote: “I have zero sympathy for the Sim Fubara fellow. An idiot for whose ambition ballots were rigged and lives were lost. Now you want to claim moral high ground. Both you and Wike are mad. And Tinubu too of course.”

@ogundamisi wrote: “If Governor Amaopusenibo Siminalayi “Sim” Joseph Fubara really signed this “agreements” then he might as well add the title LD “Lame duck” to his numerous titles. It is a shame that in a Federal Republic, political actors keep running to the President for “resolutions”. Dangerous”

@Kayodeoshinubi wrote: “I do not think any resolution can fix a relationship that is already broken. On the commissioners reappointment, how will they serve a governor they are not loyal to? They won’t even be listening to him. Fubara is a lame duck. This is not democracy!”

@otuo_ogbajie wrote: “Sim Fubara is toast! They caged him, I am sure he was threatened with the coming Supreme Court matter. The resolution shows the level of intimidation he went through alone in that meeting, it wasn’t a meeting actually, it was a summons and he had no choice.

He is dealing with bloodsuckers and they will stop at nothing. Public opinion is bullshit to them (Tinubu, Wike, Gbajabiamila, Shettima, Nuhu Ribadu etc) Nigeria is ruled by gangsters.”

@Spotlight_Abby wrote: “This underscores the illegality that these people represent. I cannot even bring myself to call them a government or anything close. Sim Fubara will regret this if he complies. Telmabout he should allow the renegade state assembly members to meet & deliberate anywhere they like. Jokers.”