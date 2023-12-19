Black Market Dollar To Naira Exchange Rate Today 19th December 2023

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)?

See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 18th December, below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

How much is a dollar to naira today in the black market?

Dollar to naira exchange rate today black market (Aboki dollar rate):

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N1235 and sell at N1240 on Monday 18th December 2023, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate Today

Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) CBN Rate Today Buying Rate 861 Selling Rate 862

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

Following completion, the Ogun State Agro-Cargo Airport is expected to improve people’s quality of life and accelerate the growth of the state and national economies, according to the Coordinating Minister of Economy and Minister of Finance, Wale Edun.

Naija News reports that the minister made this statement on Friday while answering questions from reporters after touring the cargo airport.

When fully operational, Edun said the airport will be a game-changer for the state and represent a significant economic undertaking of the Prince Abiodun-led administration.

The minister said, “I have had the opportunity to be here before and I know that the ARISE Agro-Cargo Industrial and Export Processing Zone, is a major economic achievement that speaks to the possibility of rapid growth of the economy, which is the objective of Mr. President to have more investments like this.

“It is the type of investment that grows the economy, that creates jobs, that reduces poverty and it is good for the people of Ogun State in particular as well as Nigeria in general that new economic life is being breath into the area.

“As for this particular facility, this airport which is reputable to have the longest runway in Nigeria, I can see the terminal building receiving finishing touches to make it a full blown international passengers and cargo airport.”