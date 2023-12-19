APC Women Leader Battling For Life In Hospital After Attack From Suspected SDP Thugs

A staunch supporter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Anyigba, Dekina Local Government Area, Kogi State, Hajiya Memuna has escaped death in the hands of suspected Social Democratic Party (SDP) killers in the late hours of Sunday, December 17, 2023.

According to a statement by the Spokesperson/Director of Media and Publicity, Kogi State APC Campaign Council, Kingsley Femi Fanwo, the APC stalwart has been rushed to a private hospital where doctors are currently battling to save her life.

Memuna, who is the Woman Leader of Obeya Kekele Polling Unit in Anyigba Ward, was allegedly attacked for supporting the candidacy of Alh. Ahmed Usman Ododo against the ethnic agenda of the SDP Governorship Candidate, Muritala Yakubu Ajaka.

The statement noted that “prevalent killing of APC supporters in Kogi East by the Muritala Yakubu Ajaka killer squad was one of the dark spots of the Kogi guber poll which was largely free, fair and credible.

“Security agencies in the state gave the killer candidate and his party a free reign as they terrorized the Kogi East people for not subscribing to the ethnic agenda of Muritala Yakubu.

“The killing of an APC supporter in Kotonkarfe which drew no consequences, has enlivened the audacity of Muritala Yakubu Ajaka and his killers to think they can always get away with acts of criminalities as the heads of security agencies in the state have appeared helpless in defending and securing the people.

“In a show of wanton intrepid recklessness, the SDP jesters have come out boldly to tag security agencies as killers and outlaws without consequences. Muritala Yakubu Ajaka is enjoying immunity conferred on him only by security agencies and he is busy supervising the killing of innocent citizens of the state.

Story continues below advertisement



“We call on our supporters in Anyigba, Dekina Local Government Area and across the state to maintain peaceful conduct as our party will explore all peaceful and legal means to bring perpetrators of violence on our members to book.”