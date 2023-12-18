You Do Not Have The Moral Right To Drink And Dance – Bankole Knocks Gov Abiodun

The publicity secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State, Akinloye Bankole has described the All Progressives Congress (APC) as an unserious gang of jesters.

Bankole stated this while responding to claims from the APC that his principal, Ladi Adebutu did not win the gubernatorial election in the state because of the internal crisis in the party.

Speaking during an interview with Punch, the PDP chieftain argued that the governor of the state, Dapo Abiodun does not have any moral right to drink and dance as his victory is short-lived.

He insisted that the APC is claiming that there are internal crisis in the PDP because they are aware that they lost the election.

According to him, “I hate to discuss the APC. The APC is the most unserious gang of terrible jesters. It is not in APC’s place to assess the PDP. We buried all our crises several months before the elections. If you were abreast of our activities during the campaigns, you should observe that all our generals led the campaigns.

“The APC is only crying foul because they knew they didn’t win the election. But it is important to note that Governor Dapo Abiodun does not have any moral right to drink or dance; he should dance less because his victory is temporary, and he cannot sustain it.”