Tinubu Summons Ondo Acting Governor, Speaker, Others To Aso Rock

The acting Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Olamide Oladiji, and others have been summoned by President Bola Tinubu to a meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

According to the Vanguard, the meeting is scheduled to take place today (Monday).

The latest invitation may not be unconnected to the festering political crisis in the state.

A reliable source told the platform in Akure that the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Oladunni Odu, and the state chairman of the party, Ade Adetimehin, were equally invited by the President.

Recall that the state party chairman, Adetimehin, Odu, the son of the governor, Babajide Akeredolu, Senators representing Ondo South, Jimoh Ibrahim, Ondo North, Jide Ipinsagba, and Central District, Adeniyi Adegbonmire, were present at the last meeting held in November.

Part of the resolution then was that the status quo should remain.

The latest meeting comes after Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, informed the Assembly about his intention to go on a medical vacation and delegating his powers to his deputy.

The speaker in the state revealed that the transfer of power was necessary as doctors had advised the ailing state leader to attend to his health.