Supreme Court To Decide Yusuf, Gawuna’s Fate Thursday

The Supreme Court has fixed Thursday for the hearing of appeal in the Kano State governorship dispute.

The Kano State Governor and candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Abba Yusuf, is challenging the verdict of the Appeal Court that upheld the tribunal’s verdict.

The tribunal had sacked Governor Yusuf and declared the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Nasiru Gawuna as the winner of the March 11 governorship poll.

The three-member panel of the Appeal Court dismissed the appeal filed by Governor Yusuf based on his membership status of his party.

Consequently, both courts directed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to revoke the Certificate of Return previously issued to Yusuf and reissue it to Gawuna, recognising him as the state’s duly elected governor.

But there was confusion on Tuesday, November 21 when the certified true copy of the court judgement surfaced four days after the ruling, showing a contradiction in the ruling.

An issue which was described by the appeal court as an error, affirming its stand to sack Yusuf from office.

However, Yusuf, who was sworn in as governor in May, approached the apex court to challenge the decisions of the lower courts.

Story continues below advertisement



The anticipated decision of the apex court would lay the matter to a final rest.