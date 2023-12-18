Peter Obi’s Claim That He Is The Only Politician To Have Visited Kaduna Bomb Victims False – Bashir Ahmad

Former presidential aide, Bashir Ahmad has knocked the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, for claiming to be the only politician to have visited victims of the Kaduna bombing.

Faulting the former Anambra governor’s comment in a tweet via his official X account on Monday, Ahmad said that supporters of Peter Obi should be embarrassed over his recent goof.

Ahmad said that the claim was not only false but misleading and disrespectful to the politicians that visited the community even before Peter Obi.

“Even supporters of Peter Obi should be embarrassed by his recent unprovoked lies. His claim to be the only one to visit the victims of the recent unfortunate bomb mishap in Kaduna is not only false and misleading but also disrespectful to the Vice President, Governors, Senators, Ministers, and other government officials who were there before him. I wonder how he could tell such lies, and no one among the people listening to him thinks it is right to correct him,” Ahmad wrote.

Naija News had earlier reported that Peter Obi visited victims of the accidental military bombing in Kaduna State.

Speaking during the visit, the LP candidate called for a comprehensive probe of the incident by the government in order to prevent such future occurrences.

Obi submitted that such error has occurred not less than 16 times in Nigeria, resulting in the deaths of at least 500 people.

He emphasized the need for a comprehensive investigation and urged adequate support for the military in tackling the contemporary and emerging security challenges confronting the nation.

Furthermore, Obi advocated the setting up of a foundation to cater for the victims of Tudun Biri drone attack, particularly those who have been orphaned by the incident.