Peter Obi Reacts As Cambridge Varsity College Appoints Nigerian Professor As President

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has congratulated Professor Ijeoma Uchegbu on her appointment as the President of Wolfson College at the University of Cambridge.

In a series of posts via his X handle on Monday, Obi said the Nigerian professor is globally celebrated for her high intellectual and global works in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM).

Obi said he is hopeful that she will make more global impacts and, through her position, raise a generation of enthusiastic researchers who will advance the frontiers of science, medicine and global health.

The former Anambra State Governor also urged Uchegbu to continue contributing to Nigeria’s development, especially in health and education.

He wrote, “I wish to joyfully congratulate Ijeoma Uchegbu, a Nigerian and Professor of Pharmaceutical Nanoscience, celebrated for her exceptional work in nanoparticle drug delivery, who has just been announced as the 7th President of Wolfson College, one of the 31 colleges of the University of Cambridge.

“Prof. Uchegbu, currently a lecturer at University College London, is also globally celebrated for her high intellectual and global works in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM), which have won her numerous awards, fellowships, and accolades as she continues to trail the blaze in pharmaceutical nanoscience.

Story continues below advertisement



“Her innovative breakthrough and academic excellence, reborn out of years of dedication and hard work, have not only led to the development of new treatments that promise to transform pain relief but have also paved the way for deeper research in pharmaceutical science for the improvement of health – a very critical index of human development. As she boldly steps into her new position next year, I wish her more all-around success.”