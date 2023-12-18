One Feared Dead, Many Injured As Fire Razes Home Of Former Governor, Alao-Akala

One person has been reported dead as fire gut the residence of former Governor of Oyo State, late Adebayo Alao-Akala, in Ogbomoso.

Naija News learnt that the incident happened on Monday.

A family source confirmed the incident to PUNCH and attributed the fire to a power surge that occurred between 7.30am and 8am.

The source said, “Yes, it is true. We experienced power surge this morning, and it consumed one person. One person also sustained serious injuries.”

However, another source also told the above publication that many people sustained injuries in the fire incident.

Recall that Alao-Akala died in January 2022.

In other news, a road accident that happened along Idiroko-Ota road, Ogun State, has seen two people lose their lives, while eight others sustained injuries.

According to the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), the crash occurred around 8pm on Sunday, involving 10 persons; five male adults, four female adults and one female child.

The spokesperson of FRSC in Ogun State, Florence Okpe, said, “The crash claimed two lives (male adults) and left eight people injured (four female adults, three male adults and one female child).”

Okpe revealed that the clash involved a Man Diesel truck with number plate LSR10YD and a Toyota Carina with no number plate.