Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Monday 18th December, 2023

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Monday 18th December 2023.

The Guardian: Blatant abuse of expatriate quota (EQ) rule by foreign companies, the rising number of undocumented foreign workers and the underhand dealings of local capitalists in expatriate recruitment are driving Nigeria deeper into the unemployment crisis.

ThisDay: Power sector players in the country yesterday told the federal government that changing the ownership of the electricity Distribution Companies (Discos) will not resolve Nigeria’s power supply problems.Minister of Power, Mr Adebayo Adelabu, had last week advocated the sale of gas-to-power in naira to eliminate the volatility occasioned by the transactions being done in dollars.

The Nation: Minister of Labour and Employment Simon Lalong has left President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s cabinet, it was learnt at the weekend. Lalong, immediate past Plateau State governor, has opted to take the Plateau South Senatorial seat which he won.

Daily Trust: Residents of Zurmi town in Zurmi Local Government Area of Zamfara State have cried out for help against persistent attacks by bandits on the village and its environs. The assailants had, within the last one week, invaded the town four times, killed three persons, abducted 16 others and burnt a police outpost and two military operational vehicles.

Story continues below advertisement



Thank you for reading, that is all for today, see you again tomorrow for a review of Nigerian newspapers.