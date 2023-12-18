Lagos ‘Tops’ List Of Cities That Could Sink By 2100

The economic centre of Nigeria, Lagos, has been ranked second on the list of cities that would likely disappear by 2100.

Naija News reports that Lagos, surrounded by water, was included in the list reeled out during the weekend by the World Economic Forum through World of Statistics.

First on the list is Jakarta, Indonesia, which is said to be sinking at a rate of 6.7 inches per year due to excessive groundwater pumping.

Lagos which is ranked second is reportedly sinking at a rate of 0.3 inches per year, while it also faces the threat of coastal erosion.

Houston in Texas, United States of America, is sinking at a rate of 0.2 inches per year and is also facing the threat of hurricanes.

Below is the list of the sinking cities that could disappear by 2100:

Jakarta, Indonesia Lagos, Nigeria Houston, Texas Dhaka, Bangladesh Venice, Italy Virginia Beach, Virginia Bangkok, Thailand New Orleans, Louisiana Rotterdam, Netherlands Alexandria, Egypt Miami, Florida

Naija News reports that predicting cities that could completely disappear by 2100 due to sinking is complex and uncertain, as it depends on various factors and future climate change scenarios.

However, several cities face significant risks from land subsidence and rising sea levels, potentially leading to substantial submergence and uninhabitable threats in parts, if not complete disappearance.

However, findings have revealed that mitigation efforts like sustainable groundwater management, flood protection infrastructure, and urban planning adaptations can significantly reduce the impact on these cities.

The effects of climate change and land subsidence will likely vary within each city, with some areas facing greater risks than others.

It’s crucial to remember that sinking cities are a pressing global issue demanding immediate attention and proactive adaptation strategies.

While complete disappearance by 2100 might not be the definitive fate for every city on this list, the risks are undeniable, and significant challenges lie ahead.