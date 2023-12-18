Tinubu In Closed-door Meeting With NPAN Leadership

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is currently in a meeting with the leadership of the Newspaper Proprietors Association of Nigeria (NPAN) at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, Naija News learnt.

The NPAN delegation, led by its President, Mallam Kabiru Yusuf of Dailly Trust Newspapers Group, joined the Nigerian leader today at the Council Chambers of the State House in Aso Rock villa, Abuja.

Among the members of the NPAN entourage are prominent figures such as Sam Amuka-Pemu, Chairman of Vanguard Newspapers; Prince Nduka Obaigbena, Chairman of ThisDay Newspapers; Chief Segun Osoba, former Governor of Ogun State; Eniola Bello, Managing Director of ThisDay Newspapers; Victor Ifijeh, Managing Director of The Nation Newspaper; Azubuike Ishiekwene, Vice Chairman of Leadership Newspapers; Frank Aigbogun, Managing Director of Businessday Newspapers; Ayodele Aminu, Managing Director of New Telegraph Newspapers; and Feyi Smith, Executive Secretary of NPAN.