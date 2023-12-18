Current Loans Undertaken By Leaders In Their 70s, 80s Will Be Repaid By Young Nigerian – Peter Obi Warns

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi , has warned that the financial loans being procured by leaders in their 70s and 80s would ultimately fall upon the shoulders of the younger generation of Nigerians for repayment.

Obi stated this while speaking during an X-space live chat, tagged ‘ParrellelFact’ on Sunday.

Addressing the ongoing trend of heavy dependence on borrowing for public spending, Peter Obi’s statement brings attention to the worrisome cycle that has evolved.

He highlighted the responsibility placed on young Nigerians, pointing out that the borrowed funds managed by leaders in their 70s and 80s, including bonds due in the 2040s, will eventually require repayment.

Even though these lenders won’t be around then, Obi encouraged perseverance for the well-being of future generations, the nation, and humanity as a whole.

Peter Obi said, “For the young voters, don’t get disillusioned. That is the plan of your oppressors. With time, we will dismantle this criminality.

“The money that is being borrowed today by the leaders in their 70s and 80s, will be repaid by you, young Nigerian, with some of them being bonds that are payable in 2040s.

Story continues below advertisement



“Many of these borrowers will not be alive then. For the sake of your children, your country and humanity, don’t give up.”