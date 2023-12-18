Bury The Thought, It Is An Insult – Bankole Speaks On PDP Supporting Gov Abiodun

The publicity secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State, Akinloye Bankole has stated that the party has no intention of supporting the administration of Governor Dapo Abiodun.

The PDP chieftain said this while responding to the call from the All Progressives Congress (APC) asking the PDP to join hands with the governor.

Speaking during an interview with Punch, Bankole insisted that the call from the APC was an insult.

He warned the ruling party to bury thoughts of a merger as the candidate of the PDP, Ladi Adebutu, does not expect Abiodun’s government to do anything for the people.

He said, “We have told them repeatedly that Dapo Abiodun and his gang of handlers should bury that thought. It is an insult. Ladi Adebutu in Ogun State does not expect the Dapo Abiodun government to do anything for the people. He is a well-known philanthropist. He has been known for doing that for a long time now. No sane-minded person in the state will take Dapo Abiodun as an option.

“That is why we continue to tell him to dance less and drink less because his days in office are numbered. By the time we get to the Supreme Court, he will know that his victory is unsustainable.”