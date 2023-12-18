Black Market Dollar To Naira Exchange Rate Today 18th December 2023

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)?

See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 17th December, below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

How much is a dollar to naira today in the black market?

Dollar to naira exchange rate today black market (Aboki dollar rate):

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N1230 and sell at N1235 on Sunday 17th December 2023, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate N1230 Selling Rate N1235

Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) CBN Rate Today Buying Rate 861 Selling Rate 862

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

A new World Bank report has revealed that Nigeria and other low and middle-income countries paid a record $443.5 billion to service their external public and publicly guaranteed debt in 2022.

Naija News details that the report which was released by the bank on Friday, warned about the dangers confronting low and middle-income nations, stating that debt servicing cost on public and publicly guaranteed debt will grow by 10 per cent for all developing nations in 2023 and 2024.

The World Bank report read, “International Debt Report 2023 sounds an alarm about the danger confronting low- and middle-income countries—particularly the poorest. In 2022, the latest year for which data are available, low- and middle-income countries paid a record US$443.5 billion to service their external public and publicly guaranteed debt. In a time of pinched government budgets, these payments diverted spending away from health, education, and other critical needs.

Story continues below advertisement



“Debt servicing costs on public and publicly guaranteed debt are projected to grow by 10 percent for all developing countries over the 2023–24 period—and by nearly 40 percent for low-income countries. Countries eligible to borrow from IDA are likely to face a rough ride in the coming years: interest payments on their total external debt stock have quadrupled since 2012, to an all-time high of US$23.6 billion.”