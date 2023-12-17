Oluremi Tinubu Receives Freed Katsina Female Students In Aso Rock

Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, has received freed kidnapped female students of Federal University in Dustin Ma, Katsina State.

Naija News reports that the wife of President Bola Tinubu received the freed students at her office in the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Sunday, December 17, 2023.

Senator Tinubu also presented five million Naira in scholarships to the five students and promisthat the Bola Tinubu government would ensure that every Nigerian student is protected.

Recall that on October 3, suspected bandits abducted the five female students from their residence behind Mariamoh Ajiri Memorial International School, along Tsaskiya Road, around 3 am on Wednesday, October 4.

However, four of the five students, who were abducted over two months ago, were freed by their captors on Friday, while the other one managed to escape a few days after the abduction.

This was disclosed by the University vice-chancellor, Armaya’u Bichi, on Friday, December 15, while briefing journalists on the students’ release.

The vice chancellor said the students were on their way home and would be taken to the hospital for a medical checkup.

He said: “Today (Friday), with the help of God, the students have been released. The students are on their way home but would be taken to Abuja to meet the National Security Adviser where they would also be taken to the hospital for medical checkup after which they would be handed over to their families.”

Bichi further attributed the students’ freedom to the efforts of the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, adding that no ransom was paid before their release.

Story continues below advertisement



He said: “No money was paid before their release. Neither the government nor the families of the abducted students paid money before the release of the students. It was the efforts of the National Security Adviser. He knows the effort he made to ensure the release of the students. You know it’s a security issue, and we’ll not be making it public.”