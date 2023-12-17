‘My Heart Could Not Take The Nonsense She Was Into’ – Singer Commits Suicide Over Wife’s Alleged Infidelity

Zambian singer, and a member of a popular music group in the country, Ghetto Link, Nathan Mithi, has reportedly committed suicide after accusing his wife, Sabby Phiri, of infidelity.

Naija News reports that Mithi, who was laid to rest on Thursday, December 14, 2023, in a lengthy post on Facebook, narrated the experiences of his marriage to Phiri, accusing her of infidelity, deception, and a quest for a lavish lifestyle.

The singer also alleged he caught the wife having sex with other men on their marital bed, including a young boy related to him and a landlord, stressing his heart could no longer take his wife’s infidelity.

Mithi further stressed that he had left Sabby with three children and was uncertain about their paternity.

He wrote, “If you are seeing this then I am probably DEAD! Ati’ I need space’ kansi ah nyegesa kunja (however, she is sleeping around). Don’t Skip but learn from me. Sabby, you are the reason for my death.

“Why have I killed myself? I did it because I truly loved her from the bottom of my heart. My heart could not take the nonsense that she is into.

“But at the same time, it was true love for me. I have lost hope in love, I only see one woman in my life and that is her.

“Therefore! If I can’t have her, then let me rest in peace.

“Three of my own and two from two different fathers. I am not even sure if they are my kids. Chalo ichi.

“Anyway, enjoy your life, and party harder while you still can, your time is coming sooner! Dodx will never take you anywhere boi. Relax yourself.”

However, the wife of the deceased, Phiri, in a Facebook post on Saturday titled “Beyond the accusations: The unseen reality of my story,” said she had faced abuse throughout the years of her marriage while describing her late husband’s accusation as misguided.

She noted that her husband’s death was unrelated to the infidelity but to the insurmountable amount of debt, which contributed significantly to his sleepless nights and inner turmoil.

Phiri further urged the public, paddling her late husband’s story, to desist while seeking empathy, understanding, and acknowledgement that the truth transcends the surface-level perceptions painted by external circumstances.

She said, “Behind closed doors, I bore the weight of relentless wife battering, a painful truth that remained hidden for far too long. However, it’s crucial to unveil the concealed layers of our story—the ones obscured by accusations and social media narratives.

“It pains me to be implicated in my late husband’s tragic decision when, in truth, his struggles extended far beyond our personal conflicts. One of the overwhelming burdens he faced was an insurmountable amount of debt, contributing significantly to his sleepless nights and inner turmoil.

“Moreover, I was ensnared in a web of blackmail, coerced into silence about the abuse I endured. Threats of tarnishing my reputation and the ultimate ultimatum – I will end my life and besmirch your name – haunted me into keeping my suffering veiled.

“When I reached a breaking point and sought liberation from this cycle of torment, he unleashed the bombshell he had concealed for so long. I’m not seeking justification, merely shedding light on the complexities that plagued our relationship.

“The people closest to me, witnesses to the truth I’ve endured, stand as testaments to the trials I faced behind the façade of social media perceptions. Their support and validation remind me that the truth, though obscured, is evident to those who truly know the reality I lived through.”