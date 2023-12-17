‘I Broke Up With All My Exes, I’m Not Proud Of It’ – Nollywood Actress, Lolade Okusanya

A Nollywood actress, Lolade Okusanya, has revealed that none of her ex-partners have ever broken up with her in her romantic relationship history.

In a recent interview with her colleague, Debbie Shokoya, which was shared on her YouTube channel, Okunsanya said she always breaks up when the relationship is on the verge of marriage.

She said she wasn’t proud of her actions, stressing that she broke up with her fiancés because she was scared of marriage.

She said, “Nobody has ever broken up with me, I broke up with all my exes. I’m not proud of it.

“The three relationships were all closed to marriage when I broke up with all of them. I was scared of marriage at that time. I have never dated a guy that didn’t want to marry me.”

In other news, Nigerian artist, Chike Ezekpeazu Osebuka, popularly recognized as Chike, recently shared his inclination for romantic relationships with older women.

The ‘Running To You’ singer expressed that he finds older women more adept at effective communication, suggesting that they tend to excel in this aspect as they age.

Story continues below advertisement



These revelations came to light during Chike’s guest appearance on a recent episode of the Unpack Podcast, hosted by NAY.