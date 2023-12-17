Black Market Dollar To Naira Exchange Rate Today 17th December 2023

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)?

See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 16th December, below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

How much is a dollar to naira today in the black market?

Dollar to naira exchange rate today black market (Aboki dollar rate):

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N1230 and sell at N1235 on Saturday 16th December 2023, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate N1230 Selling Rate N1235

Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) CBN Rate Today Buying Rate 861 Selling Rate 862

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

World Bank has warned the President Bola Tinubu-led government not to bring back fuel subsidy as pressure continues to mount over the hardship suffered by Nigerians as a result of its removal.

Naija News recalls that President Tinubu’s government promptly eliminated the fuel subsidy upon taking office in May. The World Bank and the International Monetary Fund hailed the development, but it resulted in a dramatic spike in the pump price of fuel, which rose from N189 per litre to over N600.

The development has resulted in an exorbitant spike in the prices of transportation and other vital commodities, with calls for President Tinubu to find a long-term solution to the hardship being experienced by Nigerians due to the elimination of fuel subsidy.

Story continues below advertisement



However, in its latest Nigeria development update released on Wednesday, the bank warned the President Tinubu-led Government against the return of fuel subsidy.