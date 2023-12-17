Aiyedatiwa Didn’t Freeze Ondo Local Govt’s Accounts – Source

The report making rounds that the Acting Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has frozen the accounts of the 18 local governments in the state has been denied by his office.

Naija News learned that the chairmen whose names were sent to the state House of Assembly by the State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, for screening and approval, had been inaugurated but had yet to perform in the office.

Following this development, an unofficial piece of information was said to have been sent to them through a text message, purportedly from the office of the acting governor, directing them not to tamper with the finances of their local governments.

According to Punch, the message made available reads, “Distinguished HOLGAs, Your Excellency, the acting Governor of Ondo State has directed that all spending/expenditure from local government account should be suspended, no signing of cheques, no change of signatories, no withdrawal of any sort until further directive. Please adhere strictly to instructions and be guided.”

A senior staff member in the office of the acting governor of Ondo State, who spoke with the platform on conditions of anonymity, confirmed that the text message was true.

The source, however, denied the report, stating that Aiyedatiwa, upon his emergence as acting governor, had frozen the accounts of the local government councils.

According to him, the directive given was due to the subsisting court order on the appointment of the caretaker chairmen.