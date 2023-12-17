2023 Heaviest Defeats In Top Five Leagues In Europe

The year 2023 has given football lovers across the world some memorable moments in football including some set of heavy defeats.

In this article, Naija News will highlight the heaviest defeats recorded in the top five leagues across Europe in the outgoing year (2023).

The English Premier League

1. Liverpool 7-0 Manchester United (March 5, 2023): This result stands out as the heaviest defeat for Manchester United in over 90 years and Liverpool’s biggest win against their fiercest rivals. It was a humbling humiliation for United and a landmark victory for Liverpool.

2. Sheffield United 0-8 Newcastle United (September 24, 2023): This match saw Newcastle record their biggest-ever away win in the Premier League, with eight different players scoring. It demonstrated their offensive prowess and Sheffield United’s defensive struggles.

Spanish La Liga

1. Rayo Vallecano 0-7 Atlético Madrid (August 28, 2023): Rayo Vallecano was thrashed at home by their local rivals Atlético Madrid in the opening weeks of the season. This was the heaviest defeat any team had suffered in La Liga for several years.

2. Real Madrid 6-0 Valladolid (August 20th, 2023): Valladolid suffered a massive 6-0 defeat at Santiago Bernabéu Stadium which was the second-heaviest defeat in La Liga so far this season.

French Ligue 1

1. Montpellier 0-7 Paris Saint-Germain (August 20, 2023): This one-sided thrashing on opening day marked PSG’s dominance and set the tone for their strong season.

2. Angers 0-5 Monaco (October 22, 2023): Monaco delivered a convincing performance against struggling Angers, highlighting their attacking prowess.

German Bundesliga

1. Bayern Munich 8-2 Schalke 04 (September 2nd, 2023): Bayern unleashed their offensive might against Schalke, with Serge Gnabry grabbing a hat-trick in a ruthless display of attacking power.

2. Borussia Dortmund 7-0 VfB Stuttgart (April 29th, 2023): Erling Haaland was the star of the show with four goals as Dortmund dismantled Stuttgart in a one-sided encounter.

3. Bayern Munich 7-0 VfL Bochum (September 20th): Another dominant performance from Bayern, this time featuring Leroy Sané’s hat-trick, left Bochum shell-shocked.

Italian Serie A

1. Atalanta 2-8 Fiorentina (May 21, 2023): This result shocked many, as Atalanta usually contends for European spots, while Fiorentina was battling relegation. The lopsided scoreline and Atalanta’s defensive collapse made it a memorable upset.

2. Napoli 1-7 Roma (February 4, 2023): Napoli, title contenders at the time, suffered a humiliating home defeat to a resurgent Roma side. The seven goals Roma scored were their highest in Serie A since 2017.