2023 AFCON Receives 5,000 Applications For Media Coverage – CAF

The 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) which will commence in Ivory Coast on January 13 has attracted the highest amount of media interest according to the organisers of the tournament.

The governing body of football in Africa, CAF, claimed that it received a total of 5,000 applications for media coverage of the 2023 AFCON which is 90% more than the applications CAF received for the 2021 edition of the tournament held in Ivory Coast.

According to the CAF announcement on its official website on Saturday, December 16, the media accreditation period for the 2023 AFCON ended on November 24.

The football body also confirmed that they received applications from 70 different countries to cover the 2023 AFCON in Ivory Coast.

Due to the high volume of applicants, CAF has decided to introduce new guidelines for non-rights holders and enforce restrictions on filming and other activities to protect media (TV) rights holders.

It added that priority will be given to the host nation at 30%, the 24 participating countries, at 35%, regional (neighbouring) countries, at 10, and the rest of the world at 25%.

The statement from CAF reads: “The high demand has necessitated that CAF implement quotas for all the countries due to space demands.

“CAF remains committed to ensuring that fairness is applied across the board in allocation and implementation of quotas.

“CAF believes in creating access to media and promoting media freedom.

Story continues below advertisement



“CAF is currently working closely with all the participating member associations to ensure that there is a fair representation in allocating the quotas of each country.”