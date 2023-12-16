Tinubu Reels Out Buhari’s Achievements On Ex-President’s 81st Birthday

President Bola Tinubu has extended his warm wishes to his predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari, on the occasion of his 81st birthday.

In his congratulatory message, Tinubu listed the former president’s achievements while in office, describing his leadership as a distinguishing symbol of truth, justice, and patriotism.

He named Tinubu’s achievements to include new international airports, multiple standard-gauge railway lines, new seaport development, dozens of new dams, power stations, oil and gas infrastructure, expressways and mega-bridges and more.

Furthermore, Tinubu lauded the former President as an exemplary embodiment of sacrifice, dedication, patriotism, and unwavering commitment to the nation’s welfare.

Naija News reports that Tinubu’s message of congratulations was conveyed through a statement issued on Saturday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale.

The statement reads, “President Bola Tinubu celebrates his friend and ally, former President Muhammadu Buhari, an icon of truth, justice, and patriotism on his 81st birthday.

“President Tinubu extols the peerless leadership credentials and feats of the former President, recalling his meritorious service to the nation at various times as Head of State and as President.

“Reeling out former President Buhari’s unparalleled record of infrastructural provision, comprising several new international airports, multiple standard-gauge railway lines, new seaport development, dozens of new dams, power stations, oil and gas infrastructure, expressways and mega-bridges, in addition to establishing Nigeria’s first-ever national social investment and protection programme, amongst many other feats, President Tinubu fondly recalls the former President’s aggressive push to modernize Nigeria’s defence architecture while working towards import substitution with the empowerment of millions of Nigerian farmers in his progressive initiative to enhance food security in the country.

“The President describes former President Buhari as the finest paradigm of sacrifice, devotion, patriotism, and fidelity to the national cause.

The statement added, “President Buhari is from the rarest phylum of virtuous servant-leaders. He has devoted his life to the service of the nation, even earning himself detention for his patriotism and service to our Fatherland. The emergence of leaders like my good friend, Buhari, happens only by divine orchestration. He is a man of absolute and undiluted integrity. His yea is yea, and his nay is nay.

“President Tinubu appreciates former President Buhari for his friendship and vote of confidence shown through his stalwart support for the administration.

“While wishing the elder statesman longevity and strength, President Tinubu assures the former President that the hope of a prosperous, peaceful, and progressive Nigeria, which he has always worked for, will not be dashed.”