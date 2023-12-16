Suspected Terrorists Kill Taraba Community Head In Latest Attack

The District Head of Sarkin Kudu town in Ibbi Local Government Area of Taraba State, Ali Hakimi, has been tragically killed by marauding gunmen suspected of being terrorists.

Naija News understands that the traditional ruler was killed when the assailants invaded his palace at approximately 12:30 am on Friday.

The late Ali Hakimi was the brother of the chief of Sarkin Kudu chiefdom.

According to a resident of the town who spoke with Daily Trust, the bandits have been carrying out numerous attacks throughout the chiefdom and have recently abducted several individuals.

“The attackers escaped into the bush after killing the district head and everyone in the area is leaving in fear because nobody knows the next target of the bandits,” the resident said.

Meanwhile, the Director of Defence Media Operations for the Nigerian Military, Maj. Gen. Edward Buba, confirmed on Friday that the Defence Headquarters has officially verified the death of a notorious terrorist leader, Ali Kachala Kawaje.

The terrorist, well known as Kachala and his ally Machika, Dan Muhammad, a skilled bomb expert, and 38 additional terrorist commanders, were reportedly among the casualties in the recent Niger State airstrikes.

The DHQ further stated that it is intensifying its efforts to apprehend other wanted terrorists.

The Defence Headquarters confirmed this in a statement released on Friday, which read: “During the week in focus, air assets conducted aggressive air flights on confirmed locations active with the movement of terrorist commanders and their foot soldiers. Strikes carried out resulted in over 38 terrorist commanders and their foot soldiers, while 159 of them were arrested.

“Recently, the military conducted two major air strikes on the terrorist enclave. One of the strikes, on Dec 6, neutralized several top terrorist commanders. Namely, one Machika, a top terrorist bomb expert and younger brother of a notorious terrorist (Dogo Gide).

“Other prominent terrorist leaders neutralised include Haro and Dan Muhammadu, both of whom are specialists in kidnapping and assault operations, respectively.

“A renowned terrorist leader responsible for the abduction of the students of Federal University Gusau, Zamfara State, Ali Alhaji Alheri, popularly called Kachalla Ali Kawaje, was neutralised in Munya LGA of Niger state along with many of his foot soldiers. The military is fast closing in on others, and they will equally suffer the same fate.

“The armed forces are hunting down prominent terrorist leadership and engaging them wherever they are hiding.”