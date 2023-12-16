President Tinubu Will Soon Act On Sexual Harassment Bill – Presidential Aide Assures Students

The President will soon take action on the Sexual Harassment Prohibition Bill that is presently before him, according to the Senior Special Assistant to President Bola Tinubu on Students Engagement, Sunday Asefon.

The presidential aide pledged while receiving pens from student leaders who requested that the president use the pen to sign the Sexual Harassment Prohibition Bill.

In honour of the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence, the students are requesting that the president sign the Sexual Harassment Prohibition Bill into law.

The meeting was facilitated by an organization that works to combat sexual and gender-based violence in the education sector, the Gender Mobile Initiative.

The presidential aide emphasized that combating sexual harassment in academic institutions requires a collective effort and that the students’ message would be forwarded to the President.

He said, “I receive these pens in good faith and will deliver the message accordingly. I assure you that the President who is our father, would do the needful on this bill,” Asefon said.

“This bill will give judgment to criminalise sexual harassment offenders. And I want to assure you that my office will collaborate to renew the fight against sexual harassment and sex-for-marks in our institutions.”

The pledge from the presidential aide comes amid increased allegations of sexual harassment of students by lecturers and secondary school teachers in Nigeria.

Naija News recalls that students at the University of Calabar protested against Cyril Ndifon, the Dean of the Faculty of Law, in August, citing claims of sexual harassment.