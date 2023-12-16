Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Saturday 16th December, 2023

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Saturday 16th December 2023.

The PUNCH: The list of commissioners, special advisers and other key aides as well as their portfolios was handed over to the Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, by his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, Saturday PUNCH gathered.

The Guardian: Apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has expressed shock over yesterday’s ruling by the Supreme Court that detained leader of proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, must face trial for the allegations against him by the Federal Government, thereby, quashing expectations that he could regain his freedom.

Vanguard: The crisis that has engulfed Rivers State following the face-off between Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his predecessor, the former governor and now FCT minister, Chief Nyesom Wike is unfortunate. The crisis which was brewing for some months finally blew open on Sunday October 29 when some sections of the state House of Assembly were burnt following moves by 24 lawmakers to impeach Governor Fubara.

The Nation: The Supreme Court yesterday reversed the October 13, 2022 decision of the Court of Appeal discharging and acquitting the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader, Nnamdi Kanu of treasonable felony brought against him by the Federal Government.

Daily Trust: In the aftermath of the devastating Kaduna airstrike at Tudun Biri village, Igabi Local Government Area of the state, affected families have been narrating their experiences.

