Wike vs Fubara: List Of Rivers State Commissioners Who Have Resigned From Governor’s Cabinet

Not less than five Commissioners have so far resigned from the cabinet of Governor Siminalayi Fubara over the political crisis rocking Rivers State.

Naija News reports that the rift between Governor Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike who is now the serving Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has resulted in political tension in Rivers State.

As a result of the rift between the two leaders, 27 members of the State House of Assembly recently defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The political crisis has also led to a gale of resignation by some Commissioners in the state.

The list of Commissioners who have tendered their resignation letters as a political tsunami sweeps through Rivers State are:

Attorney General/Commissioner for Justice: Prof. Zacchaeus Adangor.

Social Welfare/Rehabilitation: Mrs Inime Aguma.

Finance: Isaac Kamalu.

Works: Alabo George-Kelly.

Special Duties: Emeka Woke.

All the affected commissioners communicated their resignation in separate letters to Governor Fubara.

The resigned commissioners are believed to be loyalists of Wike and according to sources, the individuals were ordered to resign by the Minister in preparation for a move to the All Progressives Congress (APC).