Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Friday, 15th December, 2023

President Bola Tinubu says the efforts of his administration to transform Nigeria’s economy are yielding results with the support of the National Assembly.

The Nigerian leader stated this while speaking at a colloquium to mark the 61st birthday of the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, on Thursday in Abuja.

President Tinubu said the challenges facing the country will be jointly assessed by the executive and legislature with a view to evolving implementable solutions for the good of Nigerians.

“Having Senate President Akpabio, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Right Honourable Abbas, on my side is enough for me to succeed, and we will succeed,” he said.

Extolling the leadership credentials of the Senate President, Tinubu said Akpabio has always shown commitment to national development, starting out as a commissioner in Akwa Ibom State, where he understudied Lagos; drew up a blueprint and implemented it as a two-term Executive Governor.

A human rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN), has submitted that it is illegal for President Bola Tinubu to be parading himself as the Minister for Petroleum.

According to the lawyer, Tinubu’s nomination as a Minister was not sent to the Senate for screening and confirmation as required by Section 147 of Nigeria’s constitution, hence occupying the office by the President is illegal.

Naija News reports he made the submission on Thursday while presenting a keynote address at the launch of the book ‘Dis Life No Balance: An Anthology of Diasporan Nigerian Voices.’

Falana was of the opinion that having the President as the Minister of Petroleum, makes it difficult for the country to hold the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL) accountable.

The lawyer added that he agrees with the view of a former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Sanusi Lamido who last week also voiced his disagreement with the decision of the President to occupy the office of the Petroleum Minister.

The caretaker committee chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, Tony Okocha, on Thursday, gave an update on the political crisis between the state Governor, Siminalayi Fubara and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

Okocha noted that the move by President Bola Tinubu to end the rift between Wike and Fubara had collapsed.

Naija News recalls that President Tinubu recently met Wike and Fubara at the presidential villa in Abuja, to end the political crisis in Rivers.

The crisis, however, in the last few days has seen the state government demolish the state House of Assembly complex, while 27 members of the assembly loyal to Wike defected to the APC.

Former Rivers State Governor and serving Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike has been described as a political juggernaut and the the dean of Nigerian politics.

The caretaker chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, Tony Okocha made the submission on Thursday in Abuja when he gave a briefing to the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) on the political situation in the state.

According to him, the influence of Wike on Rivers State politics, and across Nigeria generally can’t be taken for granted.

Briefing the APC NWC members, Okocha said the incumbent Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara is overseeing an illegality following the demolition of the State House of Assembly Complex in the wake of the defection of 27 lawmakers from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the APC.

He submitted that the APC has not hidden its desire for Wike to join the party fully and help them take over Rivers State completely.

The Labour Party presidential candidate at the 2023 general election, Peter Obi, has called on the Nigerian government at all levels to learn to celebrate those who have contributed positively to the development of the country.

Naija News reports that Obi suggested this after attending the biography book luncheon of Nigerian veteran footballer and Coach, Christian Chukwu. He lauded the former footballer for his enormous contribution to Nigerian football.

In a message issued on his official X handle, the former Anambra governor noted that honouring past heroes who have made significant contributions is a progressive culture, and that those persons can serve as role models to the younger generation.

President Bola Tinubu‘s government has allocated N9 billion to all 36 states in the Federation.

Special Adviser to the President, Bayo Onanuga revealed that N7 billion is earmarked for infrastructure, with the rest for fuel subsidy relief.

Onanuga, in a post on X, said revenue allocation from the Federation Account Allocation Committee, FAAC, has been increased.

He said, “The 36 Nigerian states have enjoyed unprecedented support from the Bola Tinubu presidency, having recently been given N7 billion each for infrastructure support, in addition to the N2 billion earlier given as fuel subsidy palliative.

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bode George, has expressed deep concern over the ongoing political crisis in Rivers State.

In an interview on Arise Television on Thursday, George stressed the critical need for a peaceful resolution, warning of potential ramifications if the conflict is not promptly resolved.

The former Chairman of the Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA) cautioned that the unrest in the South-South state could escalate and affect other regions across the nation if left unchecked.

George called upon the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to step in and actively address the unfolding crisis in the State.

He also asked the PDP leadership to rally the elders in the state for an immediate intervention in the matter to avert further turmoil.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris has assured that the media would not be censored under the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

According to him, President Tinubu is a democrat who understands the role of the media.

He added that as Nigerians can see, no one has been pressured and nobody will be pressured by the current administration as far as press freedom is concerned.

The Minister however called on media practitioners to uphold the tenets of truth, honesty and responsibility in the discharge of their duties.

Naija News reports Idris made the submission on Thursday while speaking as a guest on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily.

Acting Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has described the recent upheaval in the state due to Governor Rotimi Akeredolu’s health as unnecessary.

Naija News had earlier reported that Aiyedatiwa’s status as acting governor was confirmed by the Ondo House of Assembly following Akeredolu’s medical leave notification.

There have been increasing demands for Akeredolu to resign or delegate power during his prolonged absence for health reasons.

Aiyedatiwa in his broadcast emphasized the need to quickly resume the state’s developmental agenda, moving past the distractions caused by the governor’s illness.

The acting governor calls for ongoing prayers and support for Governor Akeredolu during his health crisis.

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Idris Malagi, emphasized that the Federal Government did not orchestrate the political crisis in Rivers State.

During a live interview on Thursday’s Sunrise Daily program on Channels Television, he clarified that the involvement of certain individuals from President Bola Tinubu’s cabinet does not imply the All Progressives Congress (APC) government’s involvement in instigating the situation in the state.

“The fact that it is happening in Rivers does not mean that it is the Federal Government that is orchestrating the political crisis,” he said.

“I’ve not found evidence to say that it is the Federal Government that is engineering the crisis in Rivers State,” the minister stated, adding that “it is easy to speculate because some of the actors are people who associate with the government at the centre“.

Malagi highlighted that similar political challenges have arisen in other states, such as Ondo, where the President intervened to resolve conflicts, even when involving members of the same political party.

