Tinubu Reacts To Death Of Former Anambra State Governor, Ezeife

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has expressed sadness over the demise of the former Governor of Anambra State, Chukwuemeka Ezeife.

Naija News earlier reported that Ezeife had his last breath at the age of 85 years on Thursday around 6 p.m. at the Federal Medical Centre, Abuja.

Tinubu, in a statement through his Special Adviser, Ajuri Ngelale, sympathised with Ezeife’s family and the entire Anambra state over the painful loss.

While praying for the repose of the soul of the dearly departed, the President encouraged his loved ones to take solace in his indelible legacy.

The statement read, “President Bola Tinubu sympathizes with the Ezeife family, the people, and the government of Anambra State on the passing of Chief Chukwuemeka Ezeife, CON, former governor of the state.

“Chief Ezeife, Okwadike of Igbo-Ukwu, was governor of Anambra from 1992 to 1993.

“President Tinubu extols the towering influence of the former federal permanent secretary in Nigeria’s political landscape as well as his leadership credentials, describing his passing as a painful loss.

“The President recalls the contributions the late Chief Ezeife made in the shaping of public discourse and governance in Nigeria, as well as in laying the foundation for the advancement of his dear state.”