Tinubu And I Already Signed A Pact, If You Don’t Perform I Will Sack You – Adelabu Warns Operators In Power Industry

The Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu has disclosed that before he accepted his appointment he was asked to sign a performance bond.

He revealed that he and president Bola Tinubu signed a document that if he does not carry out his duties properly he would have to give up his position.

The Minister stated this yesterday while reading a riot act to operators of the agencies and parastatals under the Ministry of Power at the Ministerial Retreat on the Electricity Policy and Strategic Implementation Plan, in Abuja.

He warned that anyone found to be the clog in the wheel of progress would not be spared.

“For the first time in governance, we signed a performance bond. The president signed and I signed. The Permanent Secretary also signed.

“So, if I don’t perform I will go.

“The agencies are not sitting in an island. They were created to accelerate performance” he said.

The Minister warned that he would not hesitate to relieve anybody found to be the weak link in the power supply value chain.

“If anybody slows down the process I will show him the way out. But the best way not to be shown the way out is to deliver. Whoever that is not delivering should know that his sack is near. We are dependent on the private sector. We have to have a continuous engagement with the people that determine our fate.

“But if after talking and engaging ourselves and the situation remains the same then we’ll wield the big stick. However, it’s not everything aggression can solve.

“The minister’s performance is dependent on the performance of the entire public service which is supervisory. From the permanent secretary to the directors, deputy directors and the entire gamut of the civil service hierarchy, including the Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of the agencies under the Ministry of Power. It’s the aggregation of the performance of these people that will sum up the performance of the Minister. As a minister, I have resolved to perform and to contribute my own quota to the overall performance of Mr President in his Renewed Hope Agenda.

“So, I appeal to the people working with me and the public servants to support us to deliver and not to disappoint the president. It’s a carrot and stick approach. We are using the carrot now in appealing to ourselves.

Story continues below advertisement



“If this does not work, we are going to wield the big stick,” he warned.