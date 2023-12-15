Rivers Crisis: Another Commissioner Dumps Fubara’s Cabinet As Resignation Rises To Seven

The Rivers State Commissioner for Housing. Dr. Gift Worlu has resigned from the cabinet of Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

Worlu’s resignation brings the total number of commissioners who have resigned from Fubara’s cabinet to seven as six other commissioners had previously tendered their resignations.

The Commissioner stated that he is resigning because of personal reasons that may require his immediate attention.

The commissioners, who have tendered their resignation so far are:

1. Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Prof. Zacchaeus Adangor (SAN).

2. Commissioner for Works, Dr Des George-Kelly

3. Commissioner for Special Duties, Emeka Woke.

4. Commissioner for Social Welfare and Rehabilitation, Mrs Inime Aguma.

5. Commissioner for Finance, Isaac Kamalu.

6. Commissioner for Education, Prof. Chinedu Mmom.

7. Commissioner for Housing. Dr. Gift Worlu

Story continues below advertisement



The resigned commissioners are loyalists of the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike and were part of his administration as the Governor of Rivers State.