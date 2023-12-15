Ogun Agro-Cargo Airport To Boost Nigeria’s Economy — FG

Following completion, the Ogun State Agro-Cargo Airport is expected to improve people’s quality of life and accelerate the growth of the state and national economies, according to the Coordinating Minister of Economy and Minister of Finance, Wale Edun.

Naija News reports that the minister made this statement on Friday while answering questions from reporters after touring the cargo airport.

When fully operational, Edun said the airport will be a game-changer for the state and represent a significant economic undertaking of the Prince Abiodun-led administration.

The minister said, “I have had the opportunity to be here before and I know that the ARISE Agro-Cargo Industrial and Export Processing Zone, is a major economic achievement that speaks to the possibility of rapid growth of the economy, which is the objective of Mr. President to have more investments like this.

“It is the type of investment that grows the economy, that creates jobs, that reduces poverty and it is good for the people of Ogun State in particular as well as Nigeria in general that new economic life is being breath into the area.

“As for this particular facility, this airport which is reputable to have the longest runway in Nigeria, I can see the terminal building receiving finishing touches to make it a full blown international passengers and cargo airport.”

Edun, who characterized the project as “very impressive” and of excellent quality, stated that the governor had used his corporate skills to carry out essential initiatives in the state.